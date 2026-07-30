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El Paso woman wins national crown

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Updated
today at 4:17 PM
Published 2:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso native Madison "Maddie" McGuire joined ABC-7's noon newscast Thursday after being crowned Miss U.S. International 2026.

McGuire won the national title during the competition in Philadelphia after representing Texas as Miss Lone Star State. She is scheduled to represent the United States at the Miss International competition in Japan, according to the Miss U.S. International Organization.

During her interview, McGuire discussed her journey from Miss El Paso USA to the national stage and her platform, "Let's Move El Paso, Let's Move America," which promotes community involvement and physical activity.

McGuire began her pageant career with Bazaar Model Management, where she earned the Miss El Paso USA title before advancing to the national competition.

According to the Miss U.S. International Organization, McGuire will spend the next year serving as the organization's titleholder while making appearances and supporting community initiatives.

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Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

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