Wesley Lawrence, candidate for El Paso City Council District 4

Name: Wesley Lawrence

Age: 27

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Community Organizer

Relevant Experience: Throughout my life, I have proudly served my community in various roles: as a community advocate and organizer, a leader in political organizations such as the Northeast Democrats and Paso Del Norte Tejano Democrats, and as the State Democratic Executive Committeeman for SD-29 and TX-23. I have consistently worked to advocate for our people and address our needs, including taking our concerns directly to the council.

Personal: As a lifelong resident of District 4, I am deeply committed to serving our community and addressing its unique needs. Public service is not just a duty for me—it’s a genuine passion, and I am dedicated to being an accessible representative who listens, understands, and acts on behalf of my neighbors. Outside of my work, I value spending quality time with my dog Hope, supporting local businesses like La Pupusa Queen, and appreciating the natural beauty and vibrant spirit of Northeast El Paso by hiking the Franklin Mountains.

Website: www.wesleyforelpaso.com

Wesley Lawrence is running for El Paso City Council District 4. Here are his answers to KVIA's questions regarding his candidacy.

How will you work with your colleagues on City Council to enact change for El Pasoans?

Regardless of ideologies, our goals are the same—bringing meaningful change and support to the people of El Paso. Like I’ve always done, I will continue to listen to the people I represent and ensure their concerns are heard at City Council. I will also work with the District 2 City Representative to ensure we have a strong voice for positive change in the Northeast.

What steps do you think City Council should take to alleviate the impact of the immigration crisis on El Paso?

I want to be clear: there is no immigration crisis in El Paso. This kind of rhetoric only serves to fuel hate, bigotry, and xenophobia, which tragically impacted our community on August 3rd, 2019. I stand firmly with those who are working tirelessly to ensure El Paso remains a loving, welcoming, and compassionate community.

What are your plans to ensure transparency and make sure you are accessible to constituents?

I plan to establish a district office and resource center within our community, funded entirely from my own salary. This office will offer daily office hours, weekly meetings with community stakeholders and constituents, mutual aid for community members, and provide up-to-date information about council activities. To promote transparency, I will engage with constituents ahead of critical votes, maintain our robust social media updates, and ensure residents know they have a leader who genuinely cares, listens, and takes action on their concerns.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

I strongly urge all voters to support the revocation of the remaining $128.4 million in general obligation bonds for the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center. It is time to end the arena project once and for all and instead develop a downtown revitalization plan that honors our history while uplifting the working-class families who live, work, and play in downtown El Paso. The City of El Paso never should have used eminent domain to force residents of Durangito out of their home for the sake of false progress, instead

they should have held negligent property owners accountable, focused on changing zoning codes to help uplift the lives of those living downtown to bring help bring jobs and other community needs, and focused on projects like the Borderland Expressway and the reimagination of the Cohen footprint.

How should the city improve El Paso’s roads?

First, we need to recognize that El Paso, like many cities in the US, is dealing with aging infrastructure that wasn't designed to withstand the impacts of climate change. We should begin by meeting with constituents to determine which roads are affecting them the most, ensuring that the community's needs guide our priorities to develop a comprehensive plan to prioritize and modernize our road systems. This includes investing in resilient materials and technologies that can better handle extreme weather, improving drainage to reduce flood risks, and redesigning roads for safety and efficiency. We must ensure that we continue to have dedicated fund that cannot be used for other purposes and should also seek diverse funding opportunities, like green bonds, and engage the community in the planning process to ensure solutions meet local needs. Focusing on long-term durability, sustainability, and adaptability, we can build a road network that not only improves current conditions but also prepares us for future challenges. I think it is also important that whenever we issue 380 agreements that the deal includes them investing in our people and our city.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

I will collaborate with council members to bring meaningful relief to property owners and renters. My efforts will include advocating for a tax freeze for our seniors at the city level, increasing the homestead exemption, implementing a 3-5% local cap on property valuation increases, bringing in more investments and incentives for affordable housing, pushing for reforms to our statewide tax system in Austin, and exploring other innovative ways to ensure the burden is more equitably managed.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the only candidate who not only has a vision but a concrete plan to improve the lives of District 4’s residents. I am the only candidate who has never abandoned our district, has invested in our district and those who call it home, and who has constantly fought for the wants and needs of our District at City Hall and in Austin. I am a community leader who has committed to giving back 20% of my salary to fund

community needs and establishing a community office/resource center to be more accessible to our community, host meetings, hold a foodbank for our people and their pets, and host other community organizations and needs. My community led approach includes actionable solutions, transparency, and direct engagement with residents to ensure policies reflect their needs. I bring the experience, dedication, and accessibility required to make meaningful changes for our community.