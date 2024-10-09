Elizabeth Cordova, candidate for El Paso Mayor

Name: Elizabeth Cordova

Age: 57

Party: Nonpartisan

Occupation: Small business owner of Herencia/My Heritage magazine (bilingual) we highlight local small businesses and write positive articles.

Relevant Experience: Graduate of Eastwood High School, A Bachelor's degree in Business, Leadership El Paso class of 2000, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Women's leadership, 14 anniversary of my magazine in publication and distribution. Officiant for Eulogies, graveside services for Perches Funeral Homes and Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Fully bilingual, English and Spanish and know both cultures very well. Born and raised in El Paso- very familiar with the different areas of El Paso- East, West, Central, Northeast, etc.

Personal: My family came from Durango, Mexico then went to California to work as farm workers picking vegetables, then migrated to El Paso to make it their permanent home. The women worked as maids and the men enlisted in the army and served the United States in World War II. I was born in the historical neighborhood known as Segundo Barrio, graduated from Eastwood High School, then received my Bachelor's degree in business. I was an executive director for a non-profit organization, became involved with EPCC Senior Adult program under the direction of Mary Yanez. I got married and had my child, I travelled the world. I am a small business owner of a local magazine named Herencia/My Heritage Magazine that is now bilingual serving El Paso, Horizon, Anthony, etc. I am a latina, a mother, a wife, a sister, a leader, a business owner and an innovator, a trailblazer.

Website: I do not have a website. I have my facebook page- Elizabeth Cordova and Herencia/My Heritage magazine Facebook page.

Elizabeth Cordova is running for El Paso Mayor. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

If elected, how will you collaborate differently with city representatives to create change for El Pasoans?

Very good question. My main focus is coming together as a collective body that represents all areas of El Paso- East, West, Central, Lower Valley, Northeast and leading the team to make wise decisions for the entire community. I strongly believe that we can all come together even with our differences with the simple fact that we are looking out for the Constituents and not personal agendas or personal gain. We are a diverse all inclusive community. I want to bring unity to city hall with one goal in mind to assist El Paso in becoming the city of choice where people can work, play and raise their families in a vibrant, safe city.

El Paso continues to be at the center of the immigration crisis. What steps will you take to address the impact of the crisis on El Paso, if elected?

I support immigration when it is done in an orderly, legal manner. When laws are obeyed and of course, I have no jurisdiction in this and must adhere to the laws but my main concern is the safety of Ell Pasoans We are a nation of immigrants but I believe that it needs to be done correctly, but My first and foremost priority is the safety of El Pasoans. I want to work closely with the security agencies to make sure that things are done right with decency and order and where we can handle the influx of people. What really helped El Paso was the bussing of immigrants to other cities/states. They came through El Paso and went to another destination and that helped a lot. El Paso is not prepared for a huge influx of immigrants and we do not have the resources to support them. I believe that they need to be thoroughly screened and it is impossible to care for so many, we do not have the financial resources to take on a whole country coming over.

The city has a new Office of Climate and Sustainability. Are its goals going too far or not far enough?

I believe it is a good start. I would want to meet with the committee and see if we are making a real impact and if not make adjustments needed. I have two initiatives concerning our desert-

1. an initiative to work with the Mennonites from Chihuahua- they have literally transformed the land in Chihuahua- agriculture and livestock.

2. Israel was able to transform their desert into fertile land- I would like to meet with them on how to apply what they were able to do in their land for El Paso, Texas

If elected, how will you make yourself available to constituents? Do you have any other plans to increase transparency?

I would like to set up a sort of hotline to the Mayor, everything done respectfully to hear not only the complaints and also what we are doing right in the city. "Your Mayor Listens" Other ways to increase transparency will be with more audits, set up steering committees that would involved a selected constituent to work with the team.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

The multi- purpose performing arts center is a "future" project with a huge uncertainty because of bad planning.

What is your plan for the Duranguito area?

How many of us can honestly say we would visit Duranguito regularly? Unfortunately Duranguito is a stagnant project with absolutely no future. I fully understand that it is part of our history. We could consider preserving the history of Duranguito as a permanent exhibit at one of the museums as a collaboration and preserving history.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

Excellent question. One of my plans for affordable housing and incentives for first time home buyers is to set up a multi-million dollar fund to help first time home buyers ($10,000) to assist them in buying their home. I also plan to work closely with the real estate community. Everything ties together better employment opportunities, bringing more small businesses and large corporations to invest in El Paso. I would also want financial literacy education. I plan to maintain/holding the line on taxes, wise budget spending and collaborating with Cuidad Juarez and Chihuahua, Mexico to bring these businesses to El Paso.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Great question. I consider myself the BEST candidate because first of all, I am not a politician that is actually a great advantage because this will be a fresh new leadership, I am a woman and it is time for a Female Mayor for El Paso, I was born and raised in El Paso. I speak English and Spanish fluently, I know both cultures, traditions, and customs. El Paso is 81% of Mexican origin and I would be able and have the capacity to build bridges with Cuidad Juarez and Chihuahua, Mexico. I am conservative in spending and would apply the same principles to stay within the city's budget. I am diplomatic but fierce. I believe in working together to achieve the common good. I have no hidden agendas, no ulterior motives, no special interest groups, I am a woman, a latina, a wife, a housewife, a mother, a sister, a leader, a business owner and a trailblazer. I have the life experience both professional and personal, innovator, forward thinking mindset, and a legacy driven leadership.