StormTrack Weather: Strong winds, below freezing temps. expected overnight

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland dealt with another above average afternoon with 64 being the official high for Wednesday.

Afternoon temperatures quickly dropped as a cold front pushed through and picked up our winds as well.

Winds are expected to remain in the forecast overnight with gusts of up to 35 mph expected. Colder air will also be a huge factor tonight.

Below freezing temperatures are expected overnight. The start of Thursday will be a cold one with calmer winds expected.

Afternoon highs for Thursday will reach the upper 40s.

We will continue to be dry the rest of the week and into the weekend with warmer high temperatures expected throughout the next several days.

Cooler air arrives for the start of next week along with a slight chance for rain showers next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Download our ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and Traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.