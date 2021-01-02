StormTrack Weather: Quiet weather ahead with warmer temperatures returning

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- The start of the weekend was a chilly one with seasonable afternoon highs. Temperatures will only get warmer in the next few days with quiet and low impact weather expected over the next several

days.

A warming trend into early next week will push temperatures back to slightly above normal temperatures.

Warm, breezy conditions on Tuesday will be followed by lighter winds the rest of the week as east winds develop and temperatures remain near normal.

Dry conditions are expected for the next several days. Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.