StormTrack Weather: Spring-like temperatures for next several days

EL PASO, Texas-- The borderland started the work week with temperatures only a few degrees above normal.

A warming trend begins Tuesday as afternoon highs top off in the lower 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

A cold front will push through Thursday kicking up our winds and dropping afternoon highs to the upper 60s by Friday.

Dry conditions remain in place for the next several days.

