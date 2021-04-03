StormTrack Weather: Warm and sunny Easter Sunday

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- A weak cool front will push westward late this afternoon and evening, bringing gusty east winds to western slopes.

Meanwhile, enough moisture and instability will exist for isolated thunderstorms east of the Rio Grande, especially Hudsepth and

eastern Otero counties.

Sunday will begin to dry out and remain warmer than normal, with Monday warmer yet and likely bringing the first 90 degree reading of the season to El Paso. A stronger Pacific front will bring gusty winds and areas of blowing dust Tuesday, with breezy conditions lasting into the weekend.



Temperatures will lower to just a few degrees warmer than normal after Tuesday, meaning warm but not hot.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and Traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.