StormTrack Weather: Dry, breezy and warm weather expected this week

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- It was a breezy and warm weekend for the borderland. Breezy conditions are expected to continue into the evening hours of Sunday.

Breezy west winds and temperatures in the 80s will persist through this

upcoming week for most locations.

Dry conditions will likely remain through much of this upcoming week. A cool down and the chance for precipitation is possible next weekend.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.