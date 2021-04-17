ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Winds, cooler temps. and chances for showers remain in the forecast

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team is keeping the First Alert in place as cooler temperatures and chances for showers remain in the forecast.

We will continue to have much below average temperatures tonight and Sunday with a continued chance for lowland rain showers.

High temperatures on Sunday will run 10 to 20 degrees below average. Monday we will begin a drying and

warming trend.

By midweek next week, we will see our high temperatures back to average for this time of year along with breezy to windy afternoon conditions.

Seasonal temperatures look to continue through the end of the coming week.

