ABC-7 First Alert: Chances for showers remain in forecast overnight

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- An upper level storm system will continue to bring cloudy conditions, cooler weather and lowland rain through early Monday. The system exits the region on Monday afternoon, ending any precipitation chances. Overall, chances for showers will be light.

Tuesday, a backdoor cool front will try to push in and linger on Wednesday. Breezy conditions return. Temperatures will warm, however highs will be cooler roughly east of the Rio Grande river.

On Thursday through Saturday, expect continued dry conditions, breezy afternoons and highs near normal.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack Weather and Traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.