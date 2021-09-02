ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Looking good for Labor Day Weekend

Weather

Happy Thursday. Tonight, most will be staying dry, so its going to be a beautiful evening as we cool to the mid 70s by midnight. For the next three days, our chance for rain will be a little better than today, but still only at 30%. Storms will develop in the afternoon, and they will be very scattered. It is likely that most will not see rain each and every day through the weekend. In fact, the rain that does occur will be quite refreshing. I'd say your BBQs and sports games are all good for this weekend. Enjoy yourself, and have a great holiday weekend!