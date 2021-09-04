ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Scattered TS Labor Day Wknd- be flexible

Weather

Happy Labor Day weekend! I hope you all will have a wonderful holiday weekend, but I'm here to say that storms are likely going to be ongoing this afternoon. The good news is that it appears like they will be scattered in nature, and not seeing widespread rain. Just keep your eyes to the sky. They look like they will be fairly slow movers so expect heavy downpours and some potential flooding where they form. Hopefully a storm won't form over the Sun Bowl. I'll be out there today so if you see me, come say hi!

Tomorrow, chances of rain are up to 40%, with scattered thunderstorms across the area throughout the afternoon. I will say as long as you can be flexible with your plans, that would be best...but don't cancel them! If you have the Labor Day holiday off, please enjoy yourself. It looks like temperatures will be very nice with a 20% chance of rain as of now. I'll be back later tonight, and back here early tomorrow morning and then tomorrow night again. Tune in!