ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Storms likely this afternoon

Weather

Good Sunday morning and happy Labor Day weekend to you all. We are starting off with a nice, calm, and cloudy morning, but things are expected to change later this afternoon. I am expecting a group of thunderstorms to develop around the 12-1 PM timeframe, in the northern portions of our area. Then, they'll start to move to the south throughout the rest of our afternoon. Today, these storms will have the potential to bring us some localized flooding, small hail, and gusty winds in and around the storms.

I know this is not exactly what you want to hear when it's a holiday weekend, that's why I am saying to be flexible with your plans! You can certainly spend a good portion of your day outside- temperatures will be wonderful, topping out in the mid 80s. When those storms near your area, take things inside temporarily, and then once they pass, you can go back outside!

On your Labor Day Monday, things will be much drier, with only a 10% chance of rain, and we will be a little bit warmer by then as well. Have a good one!