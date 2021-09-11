StormTrack Weather: Hot and dry conditions expected for next several days

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The countdown to the beginning of Fall continues. 11 days until the official start of Fall season but temperatures for the next several days will feel far from it.

Afternoon highs for the next several days are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions are also expected in the forecast throughout next week.

A slight chance for thunderstorms is expected Wednesday.

