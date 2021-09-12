ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Smoke filled skies and hot temps

Weather

Good Sunday morning to you. I hope you had a wonderful day yesterday, but yes, it was a bit hot! It'll be warm/hot for the next several days as we will average about 5~10 degrees above our normal temp of 89 this time of year. And what about the smoke!? The fires are still raging in N California and the PNW and with high pressure in the desert southwest, we are feeling and seeing the effects from them as air circulates clockwise around the high- bringing the smoke into the area. We will notice the smoke in the skies, and it could cause issues for you if you have breathing problems.

We aren't expecting any rain, or really any clouds over the next several days. Stay cool and hydrated, and enjoy your Sunday.