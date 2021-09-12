StormTrack Weather: Quiet weather pattern ahead

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- Dry, warm and sunny conditions will take over the forecast for the next several days.

The start of the work week will begin with widespread haze as a result of Western wildfires. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 90s Monday with dry conditions expected throughout the day.

Temperatures will remain above average for the next several days. A slight chance for thunderstorms is also possible Wednesday evening.

