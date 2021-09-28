ABC-7 First Alert: Widespread rain Thursday

Weather

Happy Tuesday. Today has been a breezy and cool day, and we topped out at 82 degrees today which is just 3 degrees below the normal temperature this time of year. Winds will stick around this evening and then die down overnight into Wednesday.

On Wednesday, rain chances are very low, and I think only areas north will be seeing those storms. Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Thursday is the day in focus. Widespread rain is expected throughout the entire day, with multiple rounds of rain throughout the day. It doesn't look like multiple inches of rain will fall out of these storms but it does look like our entire area will get at least some measurable rain. For that reason, I issued the First Alert.

By the weekend, the region will dry out and we will have wonderful conditions for the many weekend events going on such as the Southern NM State Fair, the UTEP game, and the La Viña Harvest Wine Festival. Enjoy your week!