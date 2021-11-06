ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm, pleasant, and an extra hour of sleep!

Happy weekend to you all! We've been loving this comfortable fall weather the past few days, and we will continue to enjoy the weather for the weekend and next work week. Our temperatures for the next several days will stay in the low 80s, which is around 10 degrees ABOVE where we should be at this time of year. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine, and no chance for rain in the foreseeable future as well.

If you are headed out to the UTEP Miners game, I'd recommend a jacket for you as temps will drop to the low 60s by the end of the game. Winds will not be a factor. Good luck Miners!

By the end of the next week, it does look like some cooler air will be moving into the area. Temps will return to near or below average this time of year (climatology tells us we should be sitting in the upper 60s from Nov. 8-19th), and as of right now, I've forecasted the high on Friday to be at 69 degrees. Winds will be somewhat breezy on Wednesday, but expect overall fair weather. Enjoy your Saturday!