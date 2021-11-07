ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Sunny and spectacular weather

Good Sunday morning to you all. Expect pleasant weather over the next several days. We'll keep above average temps for the next 4 days, with temps in the low 80s and upper 70s. Winds will be light and there is no chance of rain.

Our next weather system will move in on Wednesday. A cold front will bring cooler temps in by the end of next week, finally putting us near average. Temps on Thursday into the weekend will be in the low 70s and mid 60s, so certainly a bit cooler than what we've been experiencing- some areas could even get their first freeze next weekend.

Winds will pick up only slightly on Wednesday and Thursday, but I'm estimating they'll only be around 20 mph, so not too bothersome. Enjoy the great weather this week, and spend some time outside!