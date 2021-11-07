StormTrack Weather: Warm and dry weather continues for the next few days

El Paso, Texas-- Warm and dry weather will continue for a few more days before a couple of cold fronts bring cooler conditions for the later part of the week.

High clouds will filter the sunshine Monday, but mainly clear skies should be the rule afterwards. Temps will be

close to 10 degrees above normal to start the week but could be 5 to 8 degrees below normal by Friday.

The first freezing temperatures of the season for the lowlands could also occur Friday night into Saturday morning.

Download the ABC-7 StormTrack weather and traffic app to stay updated on the changes in our forecast.