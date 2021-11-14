StormTrack Weather: Quiet weather pattern expected next few days

El Paso, Texas-- Calm weather is expected for Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 70s, sunny skies and dry conditions well in place.

Highs will warm back well above normal through Tuesday. Winds will be breezy Tuesday evening into the overnight hours.

A series of cool fronts will commence a cool down on Wednesday with Thursday expected to be the coolest day though near normal.

