ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cold front coming

Good Sunday morning to you all. We have a lot of changes coming in the weather, so let me get into it. A cold front is on its way as we speak...or read. The cold front will cause our winds to shift to the N and E, and they'll start to pick up too. Expect wind gusts to be up to about 35 mph, especially if you live on the western slopes of any mountains. Winds should pick up around lunchtime and last through the afternoon. The front will keep our temperatures in the mid 60s for all today, which is right where we should be this time of year.

Expect off and on cloudy skies for the next several days, including your Thanksgiving holiday. Believe it or not we actually have a rain chance this week! I have it at a 20% chance of rain for both Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday. I think if we do see rain in the area, it will be fairly light and not widespread rain. The local area mountains will also have the best shot for rain and/or snow, so I certainly wouldn't be canceling any plans yet, but it is something to pay attention to for any holiday traveling.

Thanksgiving is also looking to be a chilly one. Today I have the forecasted high at 59 degrees, but it could be even cooler than that, or maybe even a little bit warmer. But hey, look on the bright side, you'll be able to put on the cute winter/fall gear you've been waiting for all year. Have a great day and enjoy your Sunday!