ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Slightly warmer Black Friday + rain

Happy Thanksgiving! Brrrrr, it's cold out there! It's so cold in fact, that some locations will be reaching freezing overnight. Rain chances are minimal for the rest of the night into Black Friday, but it will return on Friday afternoon into your Saturday. Friday's rain chance is 20% (later in the day rain), and Saturday's is 40% (overnight from Friday into Sat morning).

Temperatures on your Black Friday will be warmer than your Thanksgiving. We will top out in the upper 50s tomorrow, and that will start our warming trend that will last over the next 7 days, with temps reaching near 70 degrees by Thursday. Sunday and Monday look to be drier, and there is a 10% chance of rain for Tuesday, but overall most will be staying dry after Saturday.

Winds won't be causing any issues for the next several days as well, so it's time to start decorating if you haven't already! Have a great rest of your holiday weekend, and stay warm!