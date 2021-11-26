ABC-7 First Alert: Widespread rain overnight

Hello and happy Friday. The rain is here, and is making for a certainly chilly evening. Expect rain to continue into the overnight hours, lasting through Saturday morning. The good news is, it appears like most of the rain will be done by lunchtime tomorrow. Another thing worth mentioning is that any precip falling in the higher elevations will be snow. If driving tonight, be cautious as roads will be slick.

Saturday afternoon, and through the next several days, expect much drier and sunnier conditions. Winds aren't looking to be strong for this next week. A warming trend will continue to rise temperatures through the next 7 day period, which will put us about 5 or more degrees above normal by the end of the next work week. Normal temps this time of year are low 60s, and by the end of next week we will be near 70 degrees. Enjoy your weekend!