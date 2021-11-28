ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Sunny, dry, and light winds

Good morning to you all. After all the rain we received across the area (amounts up to about .25"), high pressure has moved in and will stick around for the week ahead. Typically when we have high pressure in the region, light winds, dry conditions, and even above average temperatures are expected. That is exactly what we'll have for the week ahead- so enjoy it!

We will top out in the mid 60s today, and continue to warm to the low 70s by midweek. That is 10 degrees above our average high of 61 degrees! Rain chances are zero for the week ahead, and the winds...unnoticeable- below 10 every day. Get outside and take advantage of it ya'll!