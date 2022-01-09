ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cloudy, cool, and rain

Good Sunday evening! A gloomy day it was, and most of this week will feel the same way. Yesterday's highs were in the upper 60s, but today we've mostly hung out in the mid to low 50s. We have a low chance of rain this evening, but rain chances will increase overnight. Overall, I think light rain showers will be in and around the area before lunchtime tomorrow.

For the start of the work week, expect it to be somewhat chilly, and low end breezy. I'm expecting most gusts to be around 20-25 mph from the east with the strongest around 30 mph. We will have mostly cloudy conditions tomorrow, but as I mentioned already, that will be the common theme of the week.

The changes in this forecast are the rain chances. We originally were looking at a storm system to move through the area in the middle of the week. Well...forecasts change. The way the weather pattern looks now is going to keep moisture in our area throughout the week, but with much lower rain chances, and my confidence about all this is not as high. That's weather for you! Enjoy!