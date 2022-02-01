Make sure you’re prepared for the coldest temps of the season

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7's stormtrack weather team is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the season this week.

Doppler Dave says we could see temps drop to as low as 14 on Friday morning.

It's a type of cold many El Pasoans aren't used to experiencing. Because of that people are preparing to stay warm.

George Limas, with Limas firewood says they've seen an increase in firewood sales.

"If it gets colder, more people start panicking," Limas said.

If you need to get firewood they're located at 425 Talbot Ave, Canutillo you can also call George at (915) 490-8749

Another alternative to keep warm is going to one of the seven city run warming centers.

Starting Wednesday they will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Saturday.

These are the locations:

Galatzan Recreation Center - 650 Wallenberg Dr., Marty Robbins Rec Center - 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr., Memorial Senior Center - 1800 Byron St., Chamizal Community Center - 2119 Cypress Ave., Wellington Chew Senior Center - 4430 Maxwell Ave., Pavo Real Senior Center - 9301 Alameda Ave., San Juan Senior Center - 5701 Tamburo Ct.