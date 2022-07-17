ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Hot temps with rain chances returning later on

Howdy all and happy Sunday. I hope you've had a wonderful weekend. On the weather front, its been hot around here for the past several days. Just in the past week, we've added 5 more triple-digit days here in El Paso, and Las Cruces, you've seen about the same :,(. Unfortunately, these hot temps arent going anywhere for a while.

I am forecasting triple digits through late next week, and then we will only be dropping a few degrees, giving us highs in the upper 90s by next weekend. The reason for the small "cool" off will be an increase in moisture, leading to better storm chances for next week. We are looking at anywhere from 20-30% chances of rain starting on Wednesday and beyond. Cross your fingers! I want some more rain, and I know many of you want the same.

UV indices each day will be reaching extreme levels. The higher the number on the UV index scale (ex: 12) means your skin will start to burn in as little as 10 minutes, so its extremely important to either cover your skin with clothing, or sunscreen or both. Be safe yall.