ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Breezy tomorrow and rain on Saturday

Happy Thursday everyone! I'm in for Doppler Dave for the early shows, but he will be back tonight at 10pm. We have some weather changes on the way, but all things I think you'll really like. For tomorrow, highs will be in the low 70s! That's several degrees above average for the start of December. The only "negative" weather impacts will be some breezy winds tomorrow, right around the 20-25 mph mark. The winds will be stronger in the mountains.

After tomorrow, our skies will become cloudy and we'll even get a chance of rain! On Saturday, a line of showers will begin to move from Mexico up through El Paso and Dona Ana counties throughout the day. It won't be a complete washout, which is good news. But most of us will see at least a sprinkle of rain from the morning hours to late at night on Saturday. No flooding is expected seeing as the rain will be light.

For Sunday, we will keep a low chance of showers in the forecast, but it is less likely you'll see rain on Sunday than on Saturday. For the weekend, our temps will be a little cool (in the mid to low 60s), but will increase again by Monday, with