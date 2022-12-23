ABC-7 First Alert: Windchills and cold nights stick around

Happy Friday and happy holidays! Ohhh boy it is cold out there! If you are headed out where ever today, you must bundle up...it's just too cold to not do that. When thinking about layering, prioritize your core (the center of your warmth), and think about covering up your head too, as a lot of heat leaves through there as well.

Our highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s and low 40s for the eastern parts of the region, with warmer temps to the west. Breezes will stick around with those gusts around 15-20 mph. Thus, windchills will continue to be a factor throughout the day and night as well. Our overnight lows will be in the teens tonight, and adding in the winds, it may be even colder than the temps we are feeling this morning and throughout the day too.

Ok, if we make it through today and tomorrow morning, we will survive the coldest temps and look forward to a warming trend! Christmas Eve, we'll see temps in the upper 40s- a major improvement from today. Christmas Day, we'll see temps in the mid to upper 50s! After that, our temps will slowly return to the 60s by midweek. Looking ahead, we may also see some rain in the latter half of the next week, but for that, we will have to wait a few days.