ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cheerful Christmas Day, with rain next week

Merry Christmas everyone! After a period of really cold days, our temps are finally on the rise- which is something I view as a Christmas gift for sure! It'll be another cold night, but some of us prefer cold Christmas holidays, so this may be what you've been hoping for all year. For tomorrow, our highs are going to be warming into the mid 50s, compared to the 30's and 40's we've had the past few days.

Our temperatures will continue to rise through Wednesday, back into the 60s! However, by Wednesday the next storm system will be on the way that will bring us chances for rain and snow across the Borderland. With this system, the temps are going to be too warm for any snow in the lowlands, but rain is certainly likely Wednesday-Friday. Right now I have those days at a 40-50% chance of rain.

As for the upper elevations, we are looking at snow being likely, however, the amounts of snow are in question. Some models are saying lots of snow, while others are saying not so much- stay tuned with our forecasts and we will let you know! Enjoy and happy holidays!