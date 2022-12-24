Cold mornings lead to wind and precipitation later in the week

EL PASO, Texas- The cold mornings continue in the Borderland this week.

The freezing overnight lows will continue until Tuesday though when temperatures begin to rise slightly.

We should see around 65 degrees for the Wednesday high but parts of the city may see a little rain toward the evening hours.

Thursday may also see rain in the forecast.

Winds will be soft until Wednesday when we may see gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Christmas day is looking clear with low temperatures.

The high for the holiday should be around 54 degrees.