ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warm and breezy today, rain later in week

Good morning everyone! Do you have the post-Christmas blues...? Yes, no, maybe so? I guess it may be a little too soon, plus we have another holiday coming up! But first, for today we are expecting nice and warm conditions (compared to the last few days), and some breezy winds too. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s today, and we could see wind gust up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow, we'll keep the temps, but subtract the winds, and that's the recipe that will make up our weather. By Wednesday, our temperatures will rise, but so will the winds, cloud cover, and rain chances. Wednesday through Friday it appears like a storm system will bring in rain to most of the lowlands and snow for the mountains. We are still a few days out so the timing and coverage of rain may change a bit, so we will let you know how it does. Enjoy your days off, or the work week ahead.