ABC-7 First Alert: Nice today, but winds, rain, snow expected tomorrow

Good Tuesday morning everyone. Today we are expecting a simply beautiful day with high temperatures a little warmer than yesterday. Winds will not be a factor today, so get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Our First Alert is issued for tomorrow, as we are expecting rain, wind, snow for the mountains, and cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday. It looks like most people will be seeing rain tomorrow, if not once, twice, thrice...you know what I mean. The rain should begin to impact us around the lunchtime hour tomorrow, and there'll be shower activity for most of the day. Snow is expected for the Gila and Sac mts...we are looking at snowfall totals somewhere between 1-6 inches (more for Gila, less for Sacs).

Wind-wise, we do expect gusty winds tomorrow, at or around 40 mph out of the southwest. We all will be feeling the impacts of the winds, but those of you in the eastern foothills could see slightly stronger wind gusts on occasion.