ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Wednesday with some light rain

The winds will pick up tomorrow afternoon and last into the evening hours. Gusts are likely to hit around 40 mph with some stronger gusts farther north into New Mexico. The strongest winds will impact the Sacramento mountains with gusts around 65 mph. Heavy snow is likely at 7,500 feet and above with 6-10". We will also be tracking some rain chances in the lower elevations, but most of the rain is expected to be light.

Temps will be in the low to mid 60's with mostly cloudy skies developing.

Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

