ABC-7 First Alert: Wind and rain expected today

Happy Wednesday everyone! The First Alert is here, with winds and rain expected throughout the day today. For rain chances, it's likely most of us will see rain a few times throughout the day today, but mostly in the afternoon. By 11 AM the rain will be approaching our northern region, including those of you in Las Cruces. After 12 PM I think the rain will be near El Paso and the rest of our region. Watch for slick roads!

Winds will be a factor as well, with the strongest gusts at or around 40-45 mph. The winds will be out of the WSW, so they will likely be stronger in the eastern foothills. For the rest of the week, we will continue to have breezy to windy winds- have the allergy medicine ready!

Temperatures today will be warm in the mid to low 60s, but they will cool to the upper 50s by tomorrow and Friday! Stay safe and enjoy!