ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cool, cloudy, a few showers today

Good Thursday morning to you. We are no longer under a First Alert, which is a good thing for many of us, but that doesn't mean our weather won't impact you today! It will be cloudy and cool, even though our temperatures will be in the upper 50s. On a sunny day with temps in the high 50s or low 60s, it feels pretty darn good. On a cloudy day with temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s, it feels a good deal colder out and about.

As far as rain chances, a few of us could see a shower or two, but the most likely areas seeing any rain at all are the southern parts of the region. The rain will be overall pretty light, but will cause the roads to get slick, so drivers beware.

Tomorrow, winds will become breezy again, with gusts out of the west at 20-25 mph. Breezy winds will continue through Saturday, before turning windy on Sunday and Monday. For the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl, we are looking at dry conditions and temps in the upper 50s. On New Year's Eve we are looking at a slightly warmer day with breezy winds and no rain. New Years' day looks windy and rainy! Stay tuned as the forecast will change.