EL PASO, Texas- The weekend looks like it's going to be a nice one in the Borderland.

We should be in the high 50s to low 60s for the highs.

The overnight temperature will be in the mid-30s with a chance of freezing Thursday morning.

The radar is not showing any precipitation for the week as well.

The wind gusts will pick up on Wednesday to around 35 mile per hour but that should be the last of the wind for the week.