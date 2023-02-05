Skip to Content
Warm Sunday, winds pick up Monday as cold front approaches

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Great warmer weather for your Sunday. Monday shakes things up bringing winds and cooler temperatures for your Tuesday.

Sunday will be unseasonably warm reaching a high of 70. Skies will be sunny with an occasional breeze the perfect time for a cook-out and out door sporting events.

Monday changes will come as winds increase. Wind gust could reach 30 mph. A storm system from the west brings a cold front dropping temperatures to the 50's.

Sarah Coria

