Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 5:39 AM

ABC-7 First Alert: Increased rain chances and wind gusts return

Christopher Marquez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for increased rain chances and the return of windy conditions by Sunday.

Saturday morning we have an increased chance for rain. Those rain chances will likely move out by lunch time. Chances for rain are strongest early morning. Temperatures will be close to 10 degrees warmer for your Saturday. Rain should dry out quickly, leaving nice weather for your Saturday.

Sunday morning wind gusts return reaching 30-45 MPH.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content