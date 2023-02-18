ABC-7 First Alert: Increased rain chances and wind gusts return

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for increased rain chances and the return of windy conditions by Sunday.

Saturday morning we have an increased chance for rain. Those rain chances will likely move out by lunch time. Chances for rain are strongest early morning. Temperatures will be close to 10 degrees warmer for your Saturday. Rain should dry out quickly, leaving nice weather for your Saturday.

Sunday morning wind gusts return reaching 30-45 MPH.