ABC-7 First Alert: For rain chances on Sunday and strong wind gusts on Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for high rain chances for your Sunday as well as the return of strong winds for your Wednesday.

Most of El Paso will likely see rain throughout Sunday. We are anticipating a 70% chance of rain. Rain chances do drop for your Monday and Tuesday The winds will not be as strong today as anticipated it looks like they have calmed down.

Strong wind gusts however, do make their return by Wednesday reaching 50 MPH.