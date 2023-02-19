Skip to Content
Weather
By
today at 9:11 AM
Published 5:52 AM

ABC-7 First Alert: For rain chances on Sunday and strong wind gusts on Wednesday

Christopher Marquez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for high rain chances for your Sunday as well as the return of strong winds for your Wednesday.

Most of El Paso will likely see rain throughout Sunday. We are anticipating a 70% chance of rain. Rain chances do drop for your Monday and Tuesday The winds will not be as strong today as anticipated it looks like they have calmed down.

Strong wind gusts however, do make their return by Wednesday reaching 50 MPH.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content