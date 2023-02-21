ABC-7 First Alert Continues: Becoming very windy Wednesday with potentially damaging winds

The winds will begin to pick up tonight and increase throughout the day Wednesday. Winds will be out of the SW sustained at 30-40 with gusts peaking out around 65 mph. A passing cold front will usher in some cooler air later tomorrow providing some wind chills as well.

There will likely be some structural damage along with some tree limb breakage and the potential of isolated power outages.

The winds will begin to weaken late Wednesday and Thursday.