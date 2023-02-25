ABC-7 First Alert in place for the return of strong winds on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the return of strong wind gusts on Sunday.

Saturday is the calm before the storm. Weather is looking calm with cloudy skies. A great day for outdoor activities with a high of 73.

Sunday a storm will arrive bringing those strong wind gusts. Wind speeds are expected to exceed 40 MPH with wind gusts potentially over 60 MPH. A cold front will push through bringing a noticeable cooler day and a drop in temperature.