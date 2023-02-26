ABC-7 First Alert: Potentially damaging winds reach the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We're under an ABC-7 First Alert for potentially damaging winds on your Sunday.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60-65 MPH. Those gusts are expected to hit the area in the afternoon but most of your day will be impacted by the winds. Secure any loose items outdoors including trash bins and trampolines.

We will see some blowing dust and sand which can impact driving visibility. If you have outdoor plans you may want to re-think them. Consider avoiding outdoors during the afternoon hours if you can.

The high for your Sunday is 61. It drops about ten degrees from Saturday. Although still warm, the winds will make the outdoors uncomfortable.

The winds will exit quickly bringing cool and fair weather conditions for the start of your work week.