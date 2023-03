EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Sunday will be a great weather day! The prefect time to enjoy the outdoors.

Today will be a warm weather day. We could see some light breezes by afternoon but winds will remain below the advisory level. High clouds will also increase during the afternoon.

Temperatures continue to warm-up as we reach the mid to upper 70's over the next few days. High's hitting above average for this time of year.