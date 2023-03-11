Skip to Content
Weather
By
New
Published 5:58 PM

Warm winds continue as we prepare to spring forward

KVIA

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Warm and breezy weather continues into your Saturday evening. The spring-like weather continues through mid-week. Coming just in time for the clock change as we spring forward.

Don't forget to set your clock an hour ahead starting at 2:00 AM!

Wind gusts reach a peak of about 35 MPH for your Saturday those gust do drop to 30 MPH for your Sunday. Warm temperatures remain through the weekend, seeing above average temperatures in the upper 70's.

Rain chances do increase in the coming week. They could reach about 20% for your Thursday and Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content