Warm winds continue as we prepare to spring forward

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Warm and breezy weather continues into your Saturday evening. The spring-like weather continues through mid-week. Coming just in time for the clock change as we spring forward.

Don't forget to set your clock an hour ahead starting at 2:00 AM!

Wind gusts reach a peak of about 35 MPH for your Saturday those gust do drop to 30 MPH for your Sunday. Warm temperatures remain through the weekend, seeing above average temperatures in the upper 70's.

Rain chances do increase in the coming week. They could reach about 20% for your Thursday and Friday.