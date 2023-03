EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather is expected to be warm and windy for your Saturday. Winds should calm down to a breeze for your Sunday.

Winds will pick up a bit on Saturday. The winds are expected to last till Sunday although they will weaken.

We are continuing to see above average highs. Most of the week seeing high temperatures in the upper 70's to 80's.

Clocks spring forward overnight.