StormTrack Weather: Hot and breezy Friday

today at 4:46 AM
Published 4:34 AM

Happy Friday! It will be hot and dry on Friday with high temperatures running above average. We reached a high temperature of 99 yesterday, temperatures will likely reach 100 degrees.

It will note as windy as yesterday but it will be breezy with gusts this afternoon. The skies will be mostly sunny.

A Red Flag Warning will begin from noon to 9 PM in the Gila region. Winds will be from the west between 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

