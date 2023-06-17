ABC-7 First Alert: We reach triple digits today as we continue triple trend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the the coming days. We are going to see the hottest temperatures we've seen this year.

Saturday we'll see another hot day as we continue with our trend of triples. Today we could see a high of 101. The temperature will gradually climb throughout next week when we could reach 105.

For your Saturday we will have some winds present. Wind gusts could reach 35 MPH.

If you have any plans to be outdoors remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.