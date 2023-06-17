Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: We reach triple digits today as we continue triple trend

Pixabay
By
Updated
today at 6:27 AM
Published 5:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the the coming days. We are going to see the hottest temperatures we've seen this year.

Saturday we'll see another hot day as we continue with our trend of triples. Today we could see a high of 101. The temperature will gradually climb throughout next week when we could reach 105.

For your Saturday we will have some winds present. Wind gusts could reach 35 MPH.

If you have any plans to be outdoors remember to stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content