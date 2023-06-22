Hot temperatures will continue the rest of the week and into this weekend. High temperatures of 100 to 107 are likely each afternoon. Even hotter temperatures will be possible early next week. Stay cool, stay hydrated.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

